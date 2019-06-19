Mary Ann Rohan 98, of Evergreen Park, Illinois and Hallandale Beach, Florida passed away on June 15, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Julia Clifford (nee Griffin) and was preceded in death by her husband John Patrick Rohan and her siblings, Julia McGrath, Sister Cyril Clifford, OP, and Thomas Clifford. Mary Ann is survived by her 8 children, Judy (Larry) Hicks, Julie (John) MacKenzie, John Rohan (Ruth), Mary Ellen Rohan, Michael Rohan (Mary), Thomas Rohan (Colleen) James Rohan (Mary Pat) and Cyril Rohan (Kathy). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren Colleen Peyton (Jeff), Patrick Hicks, Michael MacKenzie (Sherie), Kate Sustad (Aaron), Daniel Gabriel Rohan (Melissa Meyers) Julia Rohan (Mark Vanderhoff), Meagan Rohan, Michael Rohan Jr. (Ashley), Daniel Patrick Rohan (Megan), Erin Rohan, Matt Rohan, Elise Rohan, Mary Kate Rohan, Clare Rohan, Leo Rohan and Eileen Rohan, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was a remarkable woman whose achievements included playing a Supervisory role for the United States Weather Service in Washington D.C. during World War ll, returning to school to obtain her undergraduate and graduate degrees from St. Xavier University and the University of Illinois following the raising of her family and working as a grief counselor and therapist for Catholic Charities for over 20 years, most notably with family survivors of suicide. For those fortunate enough to know her, her intense curiosity and interest in others was a source of both admiration and inspiration. She derived great satisfaction, support, and immeasurable kindness from her daughter, Mary Ellen, her constant companion for the last 15 years of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI 53824. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. to St. John Fisher Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. 773-779-4411 Rohan , Mary Ann



