Mary Ann Sharon Frieden passed away suddenly on November 9, 2020 at age 65. Beloved daughter of Donna Frieden and the late Robert Frieden. Loving sister of Linda Frieden-O'Malley, and Karen Frieden, aunt of LeAnn Rosado, Elise and Grace O'Malley, great aunt to Miles and Max Rosado. Mary Ann will be missed greatly by her family, friends, and MADO home fellow residents and staff. Visitation will be from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, November 19 at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, IL 60068. Memorial service to follow visitation for immediate family only, due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Schizophrenia and Related Disorders Alliance of America (SARDAA), or other appropriate charities





