(nee Link)-Beloved wife of Robert E. (retired Captain CPD); loving mother of Timothy (Ret. AHPD) (Maryann), Thomas (Ret. CPD) (Debra), and Brian (Ret. CPD) (Lorna); dearest grandmother of Michael, Mark, Katie, Kim, Tony, Thomas, Maggie, Jillian, Conor, and Emma. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge on Sunday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Monica Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Irish American Heritage Center are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019