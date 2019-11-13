|
Mary Ann "Polly" Sinisgalli, nee Powers, age 80. Formerly of Bloomingdale, IL. Dear mother of the late Mark Carpenter. Fond former wife to Tony Sinisgalli. Loving sister of Jeanne (the late Frank) Sorrentino and Larry J. (Maureen, nee McGrail) Powers. Daughter of the late Lillian nee Lahode and Larry Powers. Polly was loved and survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, in Polly's name, the next time you dine out tip your servers generously, with cash. Visitation Thursday Nov. 14th , 3:00 to 8:00 pm at PETERSON-BASSI / GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS at 6938 W. North Av. (3 blk east of Harlem) Chicago. Friday Nov. 15th family and friends will meet at St. Giles Church to celebrate Mass at 10:00 a.m. Polly's final committal service will be private. Info: 708/848-6661
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019