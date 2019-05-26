|
|
Mary Ann Spanski nee Novak, age 87. Wife of the late Henry Spanski. Loving mother of Marilyn (Kevin Bueckman), Evelyn (James Coppock), Steven (Debra), Ellen (Andrew) Biermacher, Nancy (Christopher Mark) and Grace (Ken) Van Ess. Dearest grandma of 13. Dear daughter of the late John Novak and the late Alice Novak nee Casey. Dear sister of Theresa (late Robert) Moore and Lorretta (late Richard) De Arruda. Aunt and cousin of many. Friend to all. Long time employee of Catholic Charities. Memorial Visitation 8:45 am until time of Memorial Mass at 9:30 am on Saturday June 1, 2019 at Five Holy Martyrs Church, 4327 S. Richmond St, Chicago. Interment of Cremains Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Visitation Friday May 31, 2019 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm at Wolniak Funeral Home, 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019