Mary Ann Sprafka, nee Capparelli, of River Forest, died November 1st, at the age of 83. Daughter of the late Mary F. and Louis A. Capparelli, Mary Ann graduated from Trinity High School, Dominican University and earned two Masters Degrees from Roosevelt University. She was an educator and administrator of School District 81. Dearest to her heart were her daughters Ann Stuart (Colin) and Patricia Wagner (Thomas Beata), and her late son-in-laws Jerry R. Garvey and John J. Wagner.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019