Mary Ann Sullivan, nee Conrad, 93, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family.Mary Ann was born December 25, 1925 in Chicago, to the late August Aloysius and Frances (Rieger) Conrad. Mary Ann cherished her bond and friendship with her four previously deceased brothers James (Madge), August (Gertrude), Herb (Pat), Joseph (Shirley). She was the rock of the greatest generation of Conrads. With her parents and brothers Mary Ann established the values of family, fun, determination and the ability to always move forward with confidence. After graduating from Notre Dame High School for Girls, Mary Ann like many women of her generation entered the war time workforce. With an independence far ahead of her time she wanted a career and the opportunity to travel. When she met her husband, John Sullivan she committed her energy and spirit to him and the life that they would build together over the next 57 years. John and Mary Ann married and began an amazing partnership and journey raising their family of seven children in Glenview. John preceded Mary Ann in death, which only solidified her commitment to him and her children. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Mary Ann never lost her love of travel and the joy of learning and seeking out new adventures. The courage and determination she displayed with her can-do attitude inspired her children to believe in themselves and follow their passions and dreams.Her Catholic faith was a cornerstone of her life. Mary Ann's many years of service at Saint Catherine Laboure Parish brought her great joy. The friendships that grew from the many jobs and roles she held in the SCL community were an integral part of both her and John's life in Glenview.Mary Ann leaves behind her loving children who are eternally grateful to have been raised by this generous and strong woman. Mary Frances (Chuck) Hart; Margaret Mary; Maureen Gertrude (Dennis) Stephens; John Edward (Suzanne); Marie Terese; Marilou; and George Patrick (Lisa). She was also the adored grandmother to 16: Daniel, Andrew, Patrick and Neil Hart; Thomas, Tara, Jack and Bridget Stephens; John, James and Clara Sullivan; Mary and Maggie Sullivan; and George, Grace and Will Sullivan.Mary Ann Sullivan is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. In her final years Mary Ann was lovingly cared for by Anita Valentini and her family is forever grateful. Visitation Wednesday, May 8th from 4 pm to 8 pm at St. Catherine Laboure Church 3535 Thornwood Lane, Glenview. Visitation will also be held Thursday, May 9 at 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Catherine Laboure Church. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Catherine Laboure Parish Building Fund, 3535 Thornwood Lane, Glenview, IL 60026. Funeral information 847-998-1020. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019