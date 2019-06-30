Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Mary Ann T. Servedio, nee Orozco, of Westchester, age 65. Beloved wife of John A. "Jack"; loving mother of John B. (Nicole Melone) and Michael R. "Mike" (Leann); proud grandmother of Madison, Michael and Vincent; dear sister of Tony Orozco, Elena (Tom) Hladnik, Jennie Orozco and the late Rosie; cherished daughter of the late Bernard and Jennie Orozco. A Memorial Visitation will be held at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment private. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019
