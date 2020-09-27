Mary Ann Trauscht, 87; (formerly Sister Henry Mary, O.P.).; daughter of the late Grace and the late Henry Trauscht; sister of Laura "Lolly" Holland, Kathryn "K.C." Mechling and and the late Grace Rossdeutcher; aunt of David Rossdeutcher, Jennifer Holland, Christopher Holland, Alison Scott and Timothy Clohessy. Visitation Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. until time of prayers at 12:30 P.M. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles IL 60714, going in procession to St. Isaac Jogues Church for 1:00 P.M. Mass. (Attendees will need to pre-register if planning to attend Mass and will not be let into church after Mass begins) A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Sierra Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221 are appreciated. For info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com