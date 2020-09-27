1/
Mary Ann Trauscht
Mary Ann Trauscht, 87; (formerly Sister Henry Mary, O.P.).; daughter of the late Grace and the late Henry Trauscht; sister of Laura "Lolly" Holland, Kathryn "K.C." Mechling and and the late Grace Rossdeutcher; aunt of David Rossdeutcher, Jennifer Holland, Christopher Holland, Alison Scott and Timothy Clohessy. Visitation Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. until time of prayers at 12:30 P.M. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles IL 60714, going in procession to St. Isaac Jogues Church for 1:00 P.M. Mass. (Attendees will need to pre-register if planning to attend Mass and will not be let into church after Mass begins) A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Sierra Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221 are appreciated. For info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
11:00 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
OCT
3
Prayer Service
12:30 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Memories & Condolences

September 25, 2020
Mary Ann was a most wonderful teacher, mentor,friend. I am so grateful for her in my life. Am so glad she is at peace.
Courtney
Friend
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
