Funeral Services for Mary Anne F. Bruno (nee Donatello), 82, a resident of Schaumburg, held Fri., April 5 beginning with prayers at 9:15am at Michaels Funeral Home, 800 S. Roselle Rd., to 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Matthew Church, Schaumburg. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Visitation held Thurs., April 4 from 3:00-8:00pm at the funeral home. Born April 18, 1936 in Chicago to the late Frank and the late Mary (nee Lamantia); she passed away peacefully March 30, 2019 in Schaumburg. Adoring wife of the late Pete Sr.; loving mother of Peter Jr. (Patricia); proud grandmother of Peter III and Michael; beloved sister of the late Jeanette Crissie and the late Frank Donatello Jr.; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all she touched. For information call 847-891-2900 or www.michaelsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019