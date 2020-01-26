Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Mary Anne Gallagher, age 72, resident of Misericordia and formerly of Mount Greenwood, Illinois, died peacefully surrounded by her adoring family, on January 16, 2020. Mary Anne was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to all who were blessed to have been touched by her kind and gentle spirit. Loving daughter of the late Anthony Francis and Margaret Sarah nee Sullivan Gallagher. Devoted sister of Daniel Francis (Mary Therese) Gallagher, Hon. Michael John (Judith) Gallagher, Margaret Ellen Gallagher (Hon. Patrick) Lustig. Special Aunt of Mary Brigid Gallagher, Ellen Gallagher (Paul) Therens, Therese Cathleen Gallagher, Margaret Mary Gallagher, Margaret Sarah Lustig (Michael) Kuczwara, Patrick Foran (Madelyn) Lustig and Michael Gallagher Lustig. Great Aunt to Harper Therens, Madeline Therens, Hadley Therens, Michael Kuczwara and Margaret Kuczwara. Services were held on Janauary 21, 2020 at Misericordia. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660.

Info:www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
