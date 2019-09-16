|
|
Mary Anne Ostrowski; nee Maguire, beloved wife of Richard J. Ostrowski. Loving mother of Richard (Patty) Ostrowski, Margie (Todd) Sweet, Christine (Rob) Bousquet and Jim (Heather) Ostrowski, and grandmother of ten. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 10:00 AM.
Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lurie Children's Hospital at luriechildrens.org 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019