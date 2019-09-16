Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
Mary Anne Ostrowski


1942 - 2019
Mary Anne Ostrowski Obituary
Mary Anne Ostrowski; nee Maguire, beloved wife of Richard J. Ostrowski. Loving mother of Richard (Patty) Ostrowski, Margie (Todd) Sweet, Christine (Rob) Bousquet and Jim (Heather) Ostrowski, and grandmother of ten. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 AM from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 10:00 AM.

Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lurie Children's Hospital at luriechildrens.org 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019
