|
|
Mary Attardo, nee Rizzo, born in Ciminna, Sicily has now found eternal peace. A strong, kind, gentle and hardworking lady, "Little Mar" had a heart of gold. She was loved by all who knew her and will forever leave her mark on this world by the example she set. Beloved wife of the late Gaetano "Guy" Attardo. Loving mother of Janet (Richard) Varchetto and JoAnn (John) Paldo. Adoring grandma to Michael (Kristen) Varchetto, Matthew (Diana) Varchetto, Lisa (Josh) Mietz, Gina (Matt) Hopkins, Jenna (Nathan) Foltz and Alyssa Paldo. Proud great grandmother to nine. Fond sister to Nick (Isabella) Rizzo, Sal Rizzo and Santo (Sharon) Rizzo. Loving step-daughter of Rosalia Rizzo. Aunt and great aunt to many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many cherished extended family members and good friends. Proceeded in death by her parents, Giuseppa Urso Russo and Matteo Rizzo. Interment private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A celebration of life to be held when the world becomes a safer, healthier place where people can share memories and hugs. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2020