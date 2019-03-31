|
Mary B. Craig, age 69. Devoted daughter of the late William and the late Norma Craig; fond sister of Martha (Jeffrey) Sturges and the late Robert W. Craig; loving aunt of Blake Craig, Daniel Sturges, and Laura Cusenbary. Celebration of Life Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Michalik Funeral Home, 1056 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Donations can be made to the Art Institute of Chicago, www.artic.edu. For info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019