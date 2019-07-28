|
|
Mary B. Kaczanowski nee Bilas beloved wife of the late Leonard Kaczanowski; loving mother of Julienne (the late Wayne) Plestina and Robert (Krystyna) Kaczanowski; devoted grandmother of John (Ashlie) Plestina, J. Corey (Ashley) Plestina, Nichol and Danielle Kaczanowski; cherished great grandmother of Ryder and Easton Grey; dearest sister and aunt of many. Visitation 8:30 A.M. until time of prayers 9:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019