Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kaczanowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. Kaczanowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary B. Kaczanowski Obituary
Mary B. Kaczanowski nee Bilas beloved wife of the late Leonard Kaczanowski; loving mother of Julienne (the late Wayne) Plestina and Robert (Krystyna) Kaczanowski; devoted grandmother of John (Ashlie) Plestina, J. Corey (Ashley) Plestina, Nichol and Danielle Kaczanowski; cherished great grandmother of Ryder and Easton Grey; dearest sister and aunt of many. Visitation 8:30 A.M. until time of prayers 9:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now