Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Domitilla Catholic Church
Hillside, IL
View Map
Mary B. Lally Obituary
Mary B. Lally, nee Tyrrell, age 82, of Elmhurst, beloved wife of the late Thomas B. Lally and the late Terrence Zilligen; loving mother of Corinne Lally Benedetto, Terry (Allison), Missy (Rob) Blaha, Maura (Steven) Glover and the late Colleen Zilligen and the late Mary Carroll Lally; proud grandmother of Tarryl, Carla, Thomas, Taylor, Kathryn, TJ, Matthew, Chris, Pat and Casey, Mara and Ruby and great-grandmother of Leo, Luke and Eli. Visitation Saturday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:15 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Saint Domitilla Catholic Church, Hillside. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019
