Mary B. McIntyre Obituary
McIntyre , Mary B. Mary B. McIntyre, of Chicago; beloved former wife of Neil; loving sister of the late Doretta (the late Frank) Mucha & the late William (Elizabeth) Garske; dear aunt of Diane (Mike) O'Brien, Lynn (Frank) Dame, Lisa Grabowski, Tom Mucha, Renee Mucha, Mary Ann (Steve) Hubona, & William (Christine) Garske; great-aunt of Kevin (Ashley) & Matthew O'Brien, Ashley & Amanda Grabowski, Bridget & Will Garske, and Stephen (Victoria) & Andrew Hubona; pre-deceased by loving parents William & Ethel Garske; proud dog mom of Angus McIntyre. Family & friends will gather at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th St., LaGrange on Monday, June 17 for a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment private. The family requests memorial donations in Mary's name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org) in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
