Mary B. Photos
Mary B. Photos, nee Vaselakos, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Beloved wife for 57 years of the late Dr. Basil J. Photos and loving mother of Thalia (Thomas) Murphy, Cynthia (Kerry) Abbott and the late Gregory Basil Photos. Proud Grandmother of Elizabeth and Kainani Murphy and Marissa and Gregory Abbott, and dear aunt, cousin, Godmother and friend of many. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, family and friends will meet, by invitation only, on Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd., Glenview, IL 60025, for Funeral Service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. All guests are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. If you are not feeling well, it is requested that you stay home, watch the live stream of the Funeral Service online at https://ssppglenview.org, and share your condolences online at www.jgadinamis.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Mary's name, to Sts. Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
