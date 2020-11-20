1/
Mary B. Scannell
Mary B. Scannell (nee Casey) age 92. Native of Cahirciveen, County Kerry, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late John F. Scannell. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Bill) Cook, Patrick (Rose) Scannell, John Scannell, Michael (Cheryl) Scannell, and Kathy (Matt) Murphy. Dear grandma of Bill (Jill), Tony (Mary Kate), Bridget (Joe), Megan (Adam), Patrick (Jessica), Katelynn (Jarod), Matthew (Katie), Brendan, Brian, Steve, Michele, Michael, and John. Loving great grandmother of Keegan, Jemma, Zage, Mae, Hannah, Will, Joe, Liam, Greyson, Sadie Grace, Emma Jean, Cillian, Lorelei, and Porter. Adored sister of the late Eileen (late Con) Sullivan, the late Joan (late Jerry) Gartlan, the late Willie (late Consuelo) Casey, Patie (Bernice) Casey of County Kerry, Ireland; Teresa (late Frank) McCall and Kathy (late Tony) Cangas. Cherished sister in law of the late Patrick Scannell, late Michael (Nellie) Scannell, the late James (Joan) Scannell, and the late Maryann Moynihan. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 9:30 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner, Chicago, IL, masks are required. Mary's funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://asimplestreaming.com/scannell. Interment private for family only at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Bede the Venerable Church would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
