Mary Sokachitch, nee Ternes, December 12, 1938-September 22, 2020, beloved wife of 59 years of Joe Sokachitch; loving daughter of the late Peter and Clara Ternes; devoted mother to Joanne (Ray) Rogers, Diane (Cliff) Puetz, Jim (Kelly) Sokachitch; proud Grandma of Tia (fiancé Zack Topps), Bobby and Kyra Puetz, Joe Rogers, and Allison, Jacob, Scott and Kenna Sokachitch; dearest sister of the late Peter (late Laura) Ternes and Don (Jeannine) Ternes; dear sister-in-law to John (Rita) Sokachitch and the late Frank (Rosemary) Stritch; fond "Aunt Mary" of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Friday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th ave Tinley Park Il 60487 to St. Mary Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Donations to Susan G. Komen for the Cure and Parkinson's Foundation appreciated. Funeral Info (708) 532-3100.