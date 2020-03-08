Home

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road.
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map

Mary B. Sullivan

Mary B. Sullivan Obituary
Mary B. Sullivan (nee Maguire) 91, beloved wife of the late John Sullivan; loving mother of Eileen (Guss) White; dear grandmother of Sheila (Damien) Kalck and Sean (Katie) White and great-grandmother of Aidan Kalck, Andrew Kalck, Kelly White and Abby White; fond sister of John (Kathy) Maguire, Bill (Ita) Maguire, PJ (Nancy) Maguire and the late Christina, Maggie, Kathleen, Josie and Nell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tue., March 10, 2020 from 3pm until 8pm at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and on Wed., March 11, 2020 from 9am until time of Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Edna Catholic Church 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers donations to or masses are appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -