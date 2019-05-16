|
Mary B. "Brianan" White, of Westchester Illinois, born Co.Louth, Ireland; co-owner and operator of Duffy's Tavern, Forest Park; dear sister of Patrick (Joan) and Michael (Jeanine) White; cherished daughter of the late Michael and the late Theresa White-Dunleavy; loving aunt of Cara White, Ann (John) Cairo and Sophia White and great-aunt of Patrick and Joseph Cairo; caring cousin and friend of many both in Ireland and the US. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Divine Providence Catholic Church, 2550 Mayfair Ave., Westchester. Entombment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, . For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
