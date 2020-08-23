Mary B. Wood, née Brennan, born in North Attleboro, MA on August 22, 1920, died at home on August 9, two weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Lived in Skokie; raised her family in Evanston.
Predeceased by husband, David M. Wood; and two sons, David S. and William T. (the late Debe). Survived by: Barbara (Charles) Gagne, Christine (Douglas) Coulter, Rebekah (Jonathan) D'Aprile, James (Tamiko), Steven, Peter (Cindy). Grandchildren: Linnea and Kyle Coulter, Everett and Madelaine Wood, Katherine D'Aprile, and on the east coast, Marc Phillips, Rachael (Phillips) Xhuli. Many more nieces and nephews and four great-grandchildren. As well as one brother, Robert (Mary) Brennan, Woodridge, VA; daughter-in-law, Laine; and wonderful caretakers Sheila and Jona.
Per her order following the example of her deceased husband, her body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois (AGA) and will be returned cremated and buried at a later date in Massachusetts.
A celebration of Mary's life will be private within the CDC guidelines at the Niles Memorial VFW Post 3579; where she made many friends and had enjoyable memories.
Per Mary - "Please, no tears or flowers; it's been a great ride." Any donations to the Niles Memorial VFW Post 3579 Auxiliary; 6839 N. Milwaukee Ave, Suite 100; Niles, IL 60714 or charity of your choice
