1/1
Mary B. Wood
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary B. Wood, née Brennan, born in North Attleboro, MA on August 22, 1920, died at home on August 9, two weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Lived in Skokie; raised her family in Evanston.

Predeceased by husband, David M. Wood; and two sons, David S. and William T. (the late Debe). Survived by: Barbara (Charles) Gagne, Christine (Douglas) Coulter, Rebekah (Jonathan) D'Aprile, James (Tamiko), Steven, Peter (Cindy). Grandchildren: Linnea and Kyle Coulter, Everett and Madelaine Wood, Katherine D'Aprile, and on the east coast, Marc Phillips, Rachael (Phillips) Xhuli. Many more nieces and nephews and four great-grandchildren. As well as one brother, Robert (Mary) Brennan, Woodridge, VA; daughter-in-law, Laine; and wonderful caretakers Sheila and Jona.

Per her order following the example of her deceased husband, her body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois (AGA) and will be returned cremated and buried at a later date in Massachusetts.

A celebration of Mary's life will be private within the CDC guidelines at the Niles Memorial VFW Post 3579; where she made many friends and had enjoyable memories.

Per Mary - "Please, no tears or flowers; it's been a great ride." Any donations to the Niles Memorial VFW Post 3579 Auxiliary; 6839 N. Milwaukee Ave, Suite 100; Niles, IL 60714 or charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Giancola Funeral & Cremation 800.975.4321. www.giancolafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giancola Funeral Directors
7751 W. Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-7751
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved