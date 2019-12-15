Home

Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 W. Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 W. Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Cathedral
917 N. Wood Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mary Ballin Obituary
Mary Ballin, age 91, nee Olenick, a strong, independent, three time cancer survivor, of Canton, IL and formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of William (Catina); Dear grandmother of Anastasia and Michael Ballin. Dear sister of the late Zinea Dziura. Fond aunt of Jackie, Terry, and Nina and great aunt of many. Mary was a long-time member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Peoria. Visitation Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave, Chicago from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with prayer service at 6 p.m. Family and friends to meet Wednesday, December 18 at St. George Cathedral, 917 N. Wood Street, Chicago for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For information please call 773-545-3800 or visit Mary's tribute at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
