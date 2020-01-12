|
Mary Barbara LaLiberty, nee Deegan
May 1, 1936 – January 10, 2020
Born on Mayday to the late Walter and Madeleine (Cantwell) Deegan. Passed away after a valiant struggle with oral cancer. Dearly beloved wife of Dennis LaLiberty, Loving sister of Aileen Deegan; "Cousin Mary" to Bill Hickey (Sue), Bob Solis (Sallie), Tom Hickey, Halina Hickey, and the late Jim Deegan. Unofficial, but no less loved, "Aunt Mary" to multiple generations of the Deegan, Hickey, and Solis families; similarly cherished as "Grandma Mary" by the LaLibertys, Kallishes, Donselaars, and Bahezas. Dear friend of many, including those from her school days. Graduate of St. Mel Grade School and Immaculata High School, known by all as "Mary Barb." A lengthy sojourn in San Francisco from the early 1960s through the mid-1970s never diminished her love for Chicago, the home town to which she returned. Long-time resident of Sandburg Village and member of Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Parish in the Old Town neighborhood. A valued legal secretary for many lawyers over the years and, in her own words, an "unclaimed treasure," Mary reunited with an old beau in 2001, shortly before retiring, and spent the last 19 years of her life in marital bliss, give or take the rare day in which the happy couple failed to see events through the same lens. Mary enjoyed traveling and eating out; an avid reader, movie goer, and dedicated cross-word puzzle solver. Long-time, fervid follower of the Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame's Fighting Irish, and the Chicago Bears (after renouncing her membership in the "49ers Faithful Fan Club"). Visitation Monday, January 13, at Simkins Funeral Home, 6251 W. Dempster St., Morton Grove, from 3-8pm. Funeral Tuesday, January 14, at Immaculate Conception Church, 1431 N. North Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60610: visitation from 10am followed by Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment St. Boniface Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Angela School (www.saintangela.org) or Misericordia Heart of Mercy (www.misericordia.com). For information, contact the funeral home: (847) 965-2500. www.simkinsfh.com.
