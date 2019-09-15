|
|
Mary Barbara Le Beda, nee Venopal, age 100, of La Grange Park. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Edward Le Beda; loving mother of Gerard (Cathy) Le Beda and Daniel (Judy) Le Beda; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Patrick) Hannigan, Ben (Tanya) Le Beda, Elizabeth (Daniel) Signorelli and Ann (Andy) Korando; great grandmother of Hannah, Violet, Evie, Lyra , Caiside and Luca; sister of Bernadette Wilson, the late Joseph Venopal and the late Lucille Norris; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to time of Mass 10 A.M. at St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Interment Queen of Heaven, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Mary's name. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019