Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
La Grange Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LeBeda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Barbara LeBeda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Barbara LeBeda Obituary
Mary Barbara Le Beda, nee Venopal, age 100, of La Grange Park. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Edward Le Beda; loving mother of Gerard (Cathy) Le Beda and Daniel (Judy) Le Beda; dear grandmother of Jennifer (Patrick) Hannigan, Ben (Tanya) Le Beda, Elizabeth (Daniel) Signorelli and Ann (Andy) Korando; great grandmother of Hannah, Violet, Evie, Lyra , Caiside and Luca; sister of Bernadette Wilson, the late Joseph Venopal and the late Lucille Norris; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. to time of Mass 10 A.M. at St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Interment Queen of Heaven, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Mary's name. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now