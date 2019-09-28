|
Mary Barberini nee Sanfratello, age 97, Loving wife of the late Andrew Barberini. Devoted mother to Donald (Phyllis) Barberini. Loving grandma to Lisa (Lance) Gorsuch, Gina Barberini, Christopher (Kelly) Barberini. Cherished GG to Anna, Clara, and George. Preceded in death by her parents Carlos and Theresa Sanfratello, and daughter RoseMary Sullivan. Mary is an aunt and friend to many. A visitation will be held Sunday September 29, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home from 3:00-8:00PM. Friends and family are invited on Wednesday September 30, to the funeral home for prayers before Mass at St. Theresa Church, 455 N Benton St, Palatine, IL at 10:00AM. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. JDRF 26 Broadway, 14th Floor New York, NY 10004 For more information please go to www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 28, 2019