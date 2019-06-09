Mary Eleanor Barclay of Oak Brook Terrace, Illinois, died peacefully on May 28 at the age of 96. Mary was born in Chicago on November 25, 1922 to the late Anna Barclay (nee Reynolds) and Andrew John Barclay. She is preceded in death by her brother, Andrew Francis Barclay and her dear first cousin, Eleanore Therese Healy. Mary was a devoted sister-in-law to Kathleen Cahill, loving aunt to Kathleen (Donald) Goedeker, Andrew (Vicki) Barclay, Elizabeth (John) Bentley, Kelly (Roger) Deterding, Gavin (Danette) Barclay, Ellen (William) Watkins, great aunt to eighteen, great great aunt to eleven, cousin and friend to many. Mary attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School, St. Mary High School, and Mundelein College. Her career in social work began with Catholic Charities. She went on to spend more that 30 years at (now ), retiring in 1989 as Director of Admitting. In her retirement Mary lovingly cared for her mother, served friends in need, visited the sick and homebound and volunteered at Ascension of our Lord Parish in Oak Brook Terrace, Illinois where she was a pioneer member and also honored as Woman of the Year for the Council of Catholic Women.Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church 1 S 314 Summit Ave., Oak Brook Terrace, Illinois followed by 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. Please visit Mary's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook. In lieu of flowers, contributions Franciscans for the World, 110 W. Madison Ave., Chicago. Illinois 60602 or Ann & Robert Foundation c/o Erin Markensun, 225 E. Chicago Ave. Box 4 Chicago, Illinois 60611-2991 appreciated. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary