Mary "Alice' Barry, nee McDonagh, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Kevin Sr. Dear mother of Kevin Jr Ret CPD (Ann), Susan (Thomas Vestal) Barry, Mary Jo (James) Guyette and Julie (Brian) Sheely. Loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 10. Funeral Tuesday 8:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. Christina Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020