Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
8:45 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Christina Church
Resources
Mary "Alice" Barry Obituary
Mary "Alice' Barry, nee McDonagh, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Kevin Sr. Dear mother of Kevin Jr Ret CPD (Ann), Susan (Thomas Vestal) Barry, Mary Jo (James) Guyette and Julie (Brian) Sheely. Loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 10. Funeral Tuesday 8:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. Christina Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
