Mary Ellen Bass Cook, age 72, of LaGrange, passed away September 20, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of Frank for 28 years; loving mother of Amee Bass (Gregory Bezanis), Sara Bass (Zack Alcock), and Carl (Heather) Bass; dear stepmother of Carole (George) Summerfield, and Dana (Guy) Sciortino; beloved Gammy of Brittany, Jack, Elena, Bess, Stella, Billy, C.J., Dougie, Rosie, Dean, and Wade; cherished sister of Fred (Janet) Livingstone; also survived by many dear friends, and her treasured dog Chewy. Mary was born March 23, 1947, daughter of William and Elenore Livingstone, and was a life-long resident of the LaGrange area. She was a graduate of Lyons Township High School Class of 1965, and attended the University of Kansas. Mary was a well-known realtor in the LaGrange area. Open house visitation Saturday, October 12 from 3 to 7pm at the Bezanis residence; 224 S. Stone, LaGrange; with a celebration of Mary's life beginning at 6:30pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019