Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Minorini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beth "Mairzy" Minorini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Beth "Mairzy" Minorini Obituary
Mary Beth 'Mairzy' Minorini of Highland Park lost a short but courageous battle to cancer on November 23 at the age of 67. Countless people loved her. She had a long career in fleet leasing, but her passion was simple. Family and close friends. They were a constant source of her love, light, and contentment. Mairzy is proceeded in death by her parents, Gloria and Amedeo Minorini, and leaves behind three siblings; Don (Jodi) Minorini, Jody (Scott) Sandstrom, and John (Carrie) Minorini. Her legacy lies with her surviving nieces and nephews who will forever carry a piece of her heart; Brittney, Anthony, Nick (Kim), Jessie, Sara, Luke, Taylor, step-niece and nephew Megan and Bowen Welles, and grandniece Mia. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of memorial service 12:00 pm (noon) at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
Download Now