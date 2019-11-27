|
|
Mary Beth 'Mairzy' Minorini of Highland Park lost a short but courageous battle to cancer on November 23 at the age of 67. Countless people loved her. She had a long career in fleet leasing, but her passion was simple. Family and close friends. They were a constant source of her love, light, and contentment. Mairzy is proceeded in death by her parents, Gloria and Amedeo Minorini, and leaves behind three siblings; Don (Jodi) Minorini, Jody (Scott) Sandstrom, and John (Carrie) Minorini. Her legacy lies with her surviving nieces and nephews who will forever carry a piece of her heart; Brittney, Anthony, Nick (Kim), Jessie, Sara, Luke, Taylor, step-niece and nephew Megan and Bowen Welles, and grandniece Mia. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of memorial service 12:00 pm (noon) at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd. Highland Park, IL 60035. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspald ingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019