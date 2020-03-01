|
|
Mary Beth Reynolds, nee Brennan, 66, of Athens, Ohio, formerly of Evanston, Illinois. Beloved wife for 39 years of the late Michael Reynolds; loving mother of Claire Reynolds and Anthony (Melody) Reynolds; proud grandmother of Madeline; cherished daughter of Mary Lou and the late John "Jack" T. Brennan Jr.; devoted sister of Colleen (Don) Doucet, Peggy (Mike) Collins, Katie (John) Nicolau, John (Julie) Brennan III, and Mike Brennan; fond godmother of Jack Brennan IV; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2 to 6 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 9 at 10 am at St. Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase, Chicago. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Mary Beth was a kind, loving and friendly person who never met a stranger and always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 525 W. Monroe, Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661 (www.nationalmssociety.org). Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020