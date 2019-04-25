Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beth Weber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Beth Weber Obituary
Mary Beth Weber, age 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Presence St. Francis Hospital in Chicago. She was born March 1, 1958 in Chicago, to Donald and Mercedes (Quinn) Weber of Oak Park, Illinois. She was a 35-year resident of Misericordia Heart of , Chicago's finest community-of-care for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Mary Beth dearly loved the facility and staff. She is preceded in passing by her father, Donald, and brother, Tom. She is survived by her mother, Mercedes (Quinn) and siblings Mark (Grace), Mercedes (Bob) Blake, Jim (Diane), Donna (Jim) Butzen and John (Patti). Mary Beth had 17 nieces and nephews, plus spouses. She had 7 grandnieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Mary Beth's name to Misericordia.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.