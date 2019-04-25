|
Mary Beth Weber, age 61, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Presence St. Francis Hospital in Chicago. She was born March 1, 1958 in Chicago, to Donald and Mercedes (Quinn) Weber of Oak Park, Illinois. She was a 35-year resident of Misericordia Heart of , Chicago's finest community-of-care for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Mary Beth dearly loved the facility and staff. She is preceded in passing by her father, Donald, and brother, Tom. She is survived by her mother, Mercedes (Quinn) and siblings Mark (Grace), Mercedes (Bob) Blake, Jim (Diane), Donna (Jim) Butzen and John (Patti). Mary Beth had 17 nieces and nephews, plus spouses. She had 7 grandnieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Mary Beth's name to Misericordia.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019