Mary Borkovec
Mary "Sharon" (O'Rourke) Borkovec

Mary "Sharon" (O'Rourke) Borkovec Obituary
Mary "Sharon" Borkovec, nee O'Rourke, of Westchester, IL, Fennville, MI and former longtime resident of Riverside, IL, age 83. Beloved wife of Kent F. Borkovec, M.D.; loving mother of Mary Susan (Maury) Jones, Brian (Mary), John (Kathy), David (Moira) and Dan (Laura) Borkovec; proud grandmother of 15; great-grandmother of four; dear sister of Terry (Maureen) O'Rourke; cherished daughter of John M. and Genevieve (Peters) O'Rourke. Sharon was a devout catholic practicing her faith as a member of St. Basil Church, MI, St. John of the Cross, IL and St. Mary Church, Riverside. She loved caring for her family, picking blueberries; family parties, quilting, gardening and attending her "Book Bag" book club. Due to the COVID-19 Virus services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saugatuck-Douglas Public Library, 137 E. Center St., Douglas, MI 49406 or the (). Arrangements entrusted to the Original Kuratko Family, Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. wwwconboywestchesterfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
