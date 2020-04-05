|
Mary "Sharon" Borkovec, nee O'Rourke, of Westchester, IL, Fennville, MI and former longtime resident of Riverside, IL, age 83. Beloved wife of Kent F. Borkovec, M.D.; loving mother of Mary Susan (Maury) Jones, Brian (Mary), John (Kathy), David (Moira) and Dan (Laura) Borkovec; proud grandmother of 15; great-grandmother of four; dear sister of Terry (Maureen) O'Rourke; cherished daughter of John M. and Genevieve (Peters) O'Rourke. Sharon was a devout catholic practicing her faith as a member of St. Basil Church, MI, St. John of the Cross, IL and St. Mary Church, Riverside. She loved caring for her family, picking blueberries; family parties, quilting, gardening and attending her "Book Bag" book club. Due to the COVID-19 Virus services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Saugatuck-Douglas Public Library, 137 E. Center St., Douglas, MI 49406 or the (). Arrangements entrusted to the Original Kuratko Family, Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. wwwconboywestchesterfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020