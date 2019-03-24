Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
96th & Lawndale Ave
Evergreen Park, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mulvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bridget "Breda" Mulvey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Bridget "Breda" Mulvey Obituary
Native of Nenagh, County Tipperary, Ireland; Devoted wife of Patrick "Paddy"; Loving mother of Sheila (Mark) Schwarz, Tish "Patti" (Mark) Moore, John (Debbie), Michael (Janet), Kevin, Patrick, Geraldine "Geri" (Rob) Frank, and Julie (late Peter) Mulvey-Steinke; Proud Nana of Casey, Declan, Devin, Shane, Briana, Andrea, Sean, Brendan, Cassie, Shana, Christopher, Caitlin, Krysta, and P.J.; Beloved sister of the late Liam, the late Sean, the late Paddy, the late Denny, Tony, Margie and the late Bernadette; Dear great-grandma, aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many in the U.S., Ireland, and England; In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, crohnscolitisfoundation.org, would be appreciated; Visitation Monday, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Tuesday, all friends and relatives will meet directly at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Private; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now