Native of Nenagh, County Tipperary, Ireland; Devoted wife of Patrick "Paddy"; Loving mother of Sheila (Mark) Schwarz, Tish "Patti" (Mark) Moore, John (Debbie), Michael (Janet), Kevin, Patrick, Geraldine "Geri" (Rob) Frank, and Julie (late Peter) Mulvey-Steinke; Proud Nana of Casey, Declan, Devin, Shane, Briana, Andrea, Sean, Brendan, Cassie, Shana, Christopher, Caitlin, Krysta, and P.J.; Beloved sister of the late Liam, the late Sean, the late Paddy, the late Denny, Tony, Margie and the late Bernadette; Dear great-grandma, aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many in the U.S., Ireland, and England; In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, crohnscolitisfoundation.org, would be appreciated; Visitation Monday, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Funeral Tuesday, all friends and relatives will meet directly at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 96th & Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Private; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019