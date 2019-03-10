Home

Sister Mary Bruce Wright SSND Obituary
Sister Mary Bruce Wright, SSND, 82, Born in Chicago, IL. on February 10, 1937. Died March 1, 2019 at Presence Resurrection Life Center in Chicago, IL. Member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 62 years. Served in Illinois and Wisconsin as Teacher, Principal, Medical Payment Coordinator and Community Minister for a total of 61 Years. Beloved daughter of the late Wallace Leo Wright and Evelyn Ann (nee Blendow). Dear sister of James (Joanna) Wright. Loving aunt to Jaime and a beloved cousin to many. Faithful, loving and loyal friend to countless people. Visitation Monday, March 11th. at Presence Resurrection Life Center 7370 W. Talcott, Chicago from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. and at Mater Christi Church 2401 S. 10th. Ave. North Riverside, Il. from 3:30 p.m. until time of Wake Service 6:30 p.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 p.m. Interment Tuesday 10:30 a.m. March 12th. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to SSND Retirement Fund 345 Belden Hill Rd, Wilton CT. 06897. Arrangements entrusted to O'Donnell-Bartz-Schultz Funeral Home LTD. Info (773) 233-0551. Sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
