Sr. Mary Buckley, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Chicago, Illinois, died peacefully on July 17, 2019 at the age of 93, in the 75th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her siblings John Buckley and Therese Mulvihill of Glen Ellyn, Illinois and nieces and nephews. Her parents preceded her in death. Sister's ministry teaching high school science, math and religion took her to Chicago, Cincinnati, and Hamilton, Ohio. After her sabbatical, Sister Mary taught ESL classes in Adult Education programs at a local college and at an adult literacy center in Chicago. The visitation will take place on Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 1:30- 2:45 at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes – Reading (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Home for complete obituary see www.springgrove.org) Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019