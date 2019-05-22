|
|
Mary C. Bezinovich, nee Sullivan, 91, May 19, 2019, lifetime resident of the South and Southwest sides of Chicago–of Clearing neighborhood for over 30 years, formerly of Bridgeport and Canaryville; dearly beloved wife of the late Ned Bezinovich, devoted mother of Ned (Kathy) Bezinovich, William (Marilyn) Bezinovich, and Thomas Bezinovich; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Steven) Edlavitch, Adam (Michelle), Laura, Daniel, Holly, and Nicholas Bezinovich; fond great grandmother of Benjamin, Sadie, Elise, and Ruby; dear sister of Michael Joseph (Dell) O'Sullivan and Patrick (Margaret) Sullivan, late John (Carmel) (late Helen) Sullivan, late Catherine Therese (late Leonard) Swatkowski, and the late Richard (late Joanne) Sullivan; dear step sister of Vera (late Warner) Dahlstrom; loving aunt of many; preceded in death by parents, Michael and Catherine Riordan Sullivan. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, May 23, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Friday, May 24, 11:30 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial, 12 Noon. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit MARY BEZINOVICH BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-268-0703.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019