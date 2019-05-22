Home

Services
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
773-268-0703
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S. Wallace St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL,
4635 S. Wallace St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary Cemetery
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mary C. Bezinovich Obituary
Mary C. Bezinovich, nee Sullivan, 91, May 19, 2019, lifetime resident of the South and Southwest sides of Chicago–of Clearing neighborhood for over 30 years, formerly of Bridgeport and Canaryville; dearly beloved wife of the late Ned Bezinovich, devoted mother of Ned (Kathy) Bezinovich, William (Marilyn) Bezinovich, and Thomas Bezinovich; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Steven) Edlavitch, Adam (Michelle), Laura, Daniel, Holly, and Nicholas Bezinovich; fond great grandmother of Benjamin, Sadie, Elise, and Ruby; dear sister of Michael Joseph (Dell) O'Sullivan and Patrick (Margaret) Sullivan, late John (Carmel) (late Helen) Sullivan, late Catherine Therese (late Leonard) Swatkowski, and the late Richard (late Joanne) Sullivan; dear step sister of Vera (late Warner) Dahlstrom; loving aunt of many; preceded in death by parents, Michael and Catherine Riordan Sullivan. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, May 23, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Friday, May 24, 11:30 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial, 12 Noon. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit MARY BEZINOVICH BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-268-0703.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
