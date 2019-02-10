Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Cisco

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary C. Cisco Obituary
Mary C. Cisco nee Brennan of Roselle since 1979, beloved mother of Ray (Tami Domeyer), Michael and Richard (Trish) Cisco; cherished grandmother of Nick, Zack, Nathan and Calleigh; dear sister of the late Terrence (Debbie) and Diane Brennan; loving aunt of Elizabeth and Julie Brennan. Mary has been the Association Manager of "the Trails" Townhouse complex in Roselle for 35 years. Visitation Monday 3:00p.m. until time of service 8:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Rd. (1/2 mile south of Irving Park Rd.) Roselle. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Second City Canine Rescue PO Box 721094 Roselle, IL 60172 or www.sccrescue.org would be appreciated. (630) 529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now