Mary C. Cisco nee Brennan of Roselle since 1979, beloved mother of Ray (Tami Domeyer), Michael and Richard (Trish) Cisco; cherished grandmother of Nick, Zack, Nathan and Calleigh; dear sister of the late Terrence (Debbie) and Diane Brennan; loving aunt of Elizabeth and Julie Brennan. Mary has been the Association Manager of "the Trails" Townhouse complex in Roselle for 35 years. Visitation Monday 3:00p.m. until time of service 8:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 333 S. Roselle Rd. (1/2 mile south of Irving Park Rd.) Roselle. Following services, cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Second City Canine Rescue PO Box 721094 Roselle, IL 60172 or www.sccrescue.org would be appreciated. (630) 529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019