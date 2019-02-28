Home

Mary C. "Katy" Derby Obituary
Mary C. "Katy" Derby, 79, of the north side of Chicago. Cherished friend and ex-wife of the late Robert F. Mansfield, Sr. Loving mother of Robert F.,Jr.CFD (Colleen) Mansfield. and Jennifer (Jeff) Henderson. Proud grandmother of Robert, Brian, Carly, Meghan, Brendan and Aidan. Great grandmother of Ellie. Dear sister of Larry (Amy) Derby, the late John Gerlach and the late Patrick Derby. Fond aunt of many nieces and a nephew. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St Juliana Church, 7201 N Oketo (at Touhy) from 10:30 AM until time of funeral Mass 11:30 AM. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home, Peter T. Heneghan, director. 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
