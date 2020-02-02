|
(Devine)
96, of Mokena, formerly of Homewood passed away Thursday, January 30 at Silver Cross Hospital. Loving wife of the late Robert Dixon; beloved mother of Carol (Ron) Bengtson, Don (Jill) Dixon, Douglas (Gayle) Dixon and Maureen (Robert) Keller; dearest grandmother of Brian (Becky) Bengtson, Kurt (Erin) Bengtson, Megan (Jim) Majernik, Gwyneth Dixon, Andy (Rocio) Dixon, Taylor Dixon, Julie Keller, Mark (Lauren) Keller and Lisa Keller; cherished great grandmother of 10. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church 19515 115th Ave. Mokena IL 60448 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to , would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
