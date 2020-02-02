Home

Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
19515 115th Ave.
Mokena, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
19515 115th Ave.
Mokena, IL
View Map
Mary C. Dixon Obituary
(Devine)

96, of Mokena, formerly of Homewood passed away Thursday, January 30 at Silver Cross Hospital. Loving wife of the late Robert Dixon; beloved mother of Carol (Ron) Bengtson, Don (Jill) Dixon, Douglas (Gayle) Dixon and Maureen (Robert) Keller; dearest grandmother of Brian (Becky) Bengtson, Kurt (Erin) Bengtson, Megan (Jim) Majernik, Gwyneth Dixon, Andy (Rocio) Dixon, Taylor Dixon, Julie Keller, Mark (Lauren) Keller and Lisa Keller; cherished great grandmother of 10. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church 19515 115th Ave. Mokena IL 60448 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to , would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
