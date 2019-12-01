|
Mary C. Doll (nee Gula), Age 94, beloved wife of the late Franklin J. Doll; loving mother of Kenneth (Sharon) Doll, David (Mary Kaye) Doll, Glen (Kay) Doll and Greg (Jacki) Doll; devoted grandmother of Jenny (Jason) Gedraitis, Katie (Jim) Hubeny, Lisa (Gregg) Case, Jason (Christi), Franklin (Cassie), Kiara (Matt) Cox, Allison (Brian) Zankowski, Eliza, Rielle and Blake; cherished great grandmother of 19; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 11:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019