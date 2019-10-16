|
Mary C. Gajnak, nee Strecok, of Westchester, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Edward M.; loving mother of George (Janet) and Richard; proud grandmother of James, Thomas and Eric; dear sister of the late Anthony. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday at St. Louise de Marillac Church Mass time pending. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Macular Degeneration Foundation (BrightFocus
.org) appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019