Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
St. Louise de Marillac Church
Mary C. Gajnak

Mary C. Gajnak Obituary
Mary C. Gajnak, nee Strecok, of Westchester, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Edward M.; loving mother of George (Janet) and Richard; proud grandmother of James, Thomas and Eric; dear sister of the late Anthony. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday at St. Louise de Marillac Church Mass time pending. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to Macular Degeneration Foundation appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
