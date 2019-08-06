|
Mary C. McNamara nee Hasty, age 74. Late of Homewood. Beloved wife of Timothy McNamara. Loving mother of Michael McNamara and Daniel (Stacy) McNamara. Proud grandmother of Keegan. Dear sister of the late Myles Hasty. Special cousin and friend of "Aunt" Joanie Fredericks. Beloved aunt, cousin, neighbor and friend to many. Memorial visitation at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy, Homewood, Wednesday from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Memorial mass Thursday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Hwy., Homewood. For info www.info@tews-ryanfh or 708 798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019