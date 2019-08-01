|
Mary C. Meehan (nee Ivers), Age 60, Born into Eternal Life on July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving daughter of the late Rita and Joseph Ivers. Dear sister of Kathy (Denis) McNamara, Peggy (Rick) Gore, Jerry (Tina), and Eileen Ivers. Fond "Aunt Mary" of Caitlin, Tommy, Jacqueline, and Kassidy. Mary is also fondly remembered by her many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Former Benefits Specialist with the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local # 73. She loved square dancing with her American Squares group. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019, from 3-8pm at the Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 for visitation 9:30am-10:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Private Interment. Memorials to , 17060 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
