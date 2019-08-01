Home

Services
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave
Chicago, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
9235 S. Hamilton Ave.
Chicago, IL
Mary C. Meehan

Mary C. Meehan Obituary
Mary C. Meehan (nee Ivers), Age 60, Born into Eternal Life on July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Loving daughter of the late Rita and Joseph Ivers. Dear sister of Kathy (Denis) McNamara, Peggy (Rick) Gore, Jerry (Tina), and Eileen Ivers. Fond "Aunt Mary" of Caitlin, Tommy, Jacqueline, and Kassidy. Mary is also fondly remembered by her many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Former Benefits Specialist with the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local # 73. She loved square dancing with her American Squares group. Visitation Friday, August 2, 2019, from 3-8pm at the Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Saturday, August 3, 2019 for visitation 9:30am-10:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Private Interment. Memorials to , 17060 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019
