Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bo" O'Brien; cherished daughter of John "Ramsey" and Annie Rodgers of Co. Donegal; loving mother of Robert (Keri), Thomas (Carleen), John (Colleen), Michael (Helen), Joseph (Amber) and Christine (Fred) Coleman; devoted grandmother of Hannah, Sam and Charlie O'Brien; Bo, Norah and Johnny O'Brien; Danny Cozza and Chloe O'Brien; Maggie, Liddy and Annie O'Brien; Fritz Coleman; dearest sister to Nora (the late Tony) Forchioni, Bridget (the late Eddy) Kapuscinski, John (the late Jean) Rodgers, Peter (the late Maryann) Rodgers, Philip (the late Bobbi) Rodgers, Mildred (Vince) Zingarelli, Annie (the late Jim) Getz and her siblings who preceded her in death: James Rodgers, Charles (the late Irene) Rodgers, Catherine Neumann, Grace (Richard) Hyland and Emmett (Saralee Schmidt) Rodgers; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, October 8, 2020 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy, Park Ridge, IL. Funeral Friday 9:15 AM to St. Monica for 10:00 AM Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com