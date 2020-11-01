1/
Mary C. Peck
Mary C. Peck, nee Heraty, October 30, 2020, lifelong resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago, of Clearing neighborhood; beloved wife of the late Ralph Peck; loving mother of Michael Peck, Mary Ann (Tony) Dubczuk, and Ralph (Patricia) Peck; proud grandmother of Ralph, Kelly, and Tracy Peck, Maureen and Toni Marie Dubczuk; dear sister of Barbara (late Robert) Smith, Eileen (Dr. John) Zumerchik, and preceded by John, Paul, and Patrick Heraty; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago, from 9 a.m. until Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. For those attending services, PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE OBSERVED FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING OF 100 PEOPLE AT A TIME, WITH MASKS REQUIRED. Please omit flowers. Contributions to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago, IL 60638, greatly appreciated. Please visit MARY C. PECK BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPELS-Chicago. Info., 773-581-9000.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Funeral services provided by
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
