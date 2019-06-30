Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church
191 Liden St.
Winnetka, IL
Mary C. Pomerantz

Mary C. Pomerantz
Mary C. Pomerantz of Lake Forest, formerly of Winnetka. Beloved wife of James C. Pomerantz; loving mother of Jimmy (Erin), Kiley, Michael and Matthew Pomerantz; sister of Ruth Pana.

Visitation Monday, July 8, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Rd. Skokie, IL 60077.

Funeral Mass Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church, 191 Liden St. Winnetka, IL 60091.

Interment All Saints Cemetery.

Info: 847 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 30 to July 7, 2019
