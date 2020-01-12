Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Mary Riccio
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Mary C. Riccio


1932 - 2020
Mary C. Riccio Obituary
Mary C. Riccio age 87, nee Lullo; beloved wife of the late Richard A. Riccio - retired CPD Lieutenant; loving mother of Rose Riccio, Anthony (Carleen) Riccio - CPD First Deputy Superintendent. Dear grandmother of Emily; dear sister of Frances (late James) Quagliato; Anthony (Madelyn) Lullo and the late Jerry (Yolanda) Lullo ; dear aunt of many; dear sister-in-law of late Paul Riccio. Visitation Monday 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Niles. Funeral Tuesday 9:00 AM from the Funeral Home to St. Juliana Church for mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment Queen of Heaven Mausoleum. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
